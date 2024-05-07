TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.