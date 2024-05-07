Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Funko had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Funko news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,696.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $170,696.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,972 shares of company stock valued at $223,485. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Funko in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

