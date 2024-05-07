Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $52,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

