Swiss National Bank Sells 21,200 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of SS&C Technologies worth $42,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

