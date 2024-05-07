Swiss National Bank Sells 25,800 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

