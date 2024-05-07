Head to Head Contrast: Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Expensify has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expensify and Full Truck Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $150.69 million 0.83 -$41.46 million ($0.51) -3.49 Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion N/A $311.68 million $0.30 29.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

68.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Expensify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.70% -41.91% -20.39% Full Truck Alliance 26.19% 6.69% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Expensify and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 2 4 2 0 2.00 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 233.07%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Expensify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Expensify on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

