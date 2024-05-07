Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $319.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.14.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.