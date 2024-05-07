Summit Global Investments Makes New $279,000 Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $622.26 million, a PE ratio of 773.92 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $578,848. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

