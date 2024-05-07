HUYA Inc. (HUYA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.64 on May 24th

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

