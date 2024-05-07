PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

