Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on June 7th

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lancashire Price Performance

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 614 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 616.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 616.74. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 690 ($8.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 792 ($9.95).

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.