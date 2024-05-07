Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.56.

TSU opened at C$45.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.46. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$46.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

