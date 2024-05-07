PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SDHY opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21.

