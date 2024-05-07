Headlam Group plc (HEAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HEAD stock opened at GBX 175.59 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Headlam Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 295 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £140.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,770.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 6,380 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £12,122 ($15,228.64). Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

