Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 586,788 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

