Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,178 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CPT opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.