4,581 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

FDS opened at $436.08 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.49 and its 200 day moving average is $454.09.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,772 shares of company stock worth $6,371,121. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.