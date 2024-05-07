Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 220.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Alexander’s worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

