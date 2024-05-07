Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $857.88 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $832.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.43.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

