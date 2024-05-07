Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 53.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,602,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after buying an additional 1,595,731 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ONL opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

About Orion Office REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

