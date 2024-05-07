Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 157,300 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,524,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
