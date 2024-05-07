Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $350.24 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

