Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.64 Million Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,536 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Doximity by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 190.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 107,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Up 2.1 %

Doximity stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

