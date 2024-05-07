Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after acquiring an additional 343,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

