Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.5 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Shares of FN opened at $188.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

