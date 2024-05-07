Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

