Summit Global Investments Makes New $208,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $25,233,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $8,186,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

