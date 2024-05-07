Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $204.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

