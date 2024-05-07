Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

