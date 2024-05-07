Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canfor (CFP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canfor (TSE: CFP):

5/2/2024 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

4/19/2024 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

4/11/2024 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Canfor Price Performance

Canfor stock opened at C$14.81 on Tuesday. Canfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$13.41 and a 52 week high of C$23.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.30.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.