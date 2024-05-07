Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 1,680 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

