Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,473,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

