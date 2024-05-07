Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of TDC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

