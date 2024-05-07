Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.55.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $167.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $170.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $131,357.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,724,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.