UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $36.07.

In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ryan D. Robinson acquired 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

