UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

NYSE ULS opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UL Solutions news, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping acquired 3,571 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last 90 days.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

