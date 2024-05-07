UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

ULS stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $36.07.

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

