UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

UL Solutions stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $36.07.

In other news, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last ninety days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

