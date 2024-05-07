Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vital Farms Price Performance
VITL stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Vital Farms news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,119,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
