Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
WMB opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on WMB
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.