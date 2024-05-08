982 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

