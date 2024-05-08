Swiss National Bank Sells 10,500 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $104.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

