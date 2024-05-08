First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 363,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 356,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,510 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,647. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

