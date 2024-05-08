Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 533,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 116,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

