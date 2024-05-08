Amalgamated Bank Has $4.61 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

EPAM stock opened at $249.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

