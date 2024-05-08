Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMARFree Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

