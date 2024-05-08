Amalgamated Bank Has $4.65 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

