Amalgamated Bank Buys 662 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

