First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First American Financial

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.