THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

